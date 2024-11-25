Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Mughalpora Kremhora, explosives recovered

Handwara Police along with security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora and recovered ammunition and explosives.

Acting on a specific input, police along with Army (Rashtriya Rifles) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (92 Bn), launched a meticulous combing operation in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Zachaldara, a release said.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was discovered, and a significant cache of explosives and ammunition, including 10 grenades were recovered from the site. The recovered explosives have been safely seized for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The timely action has dealt a serious blow to the nefarious activities of terrorists operating in the region, preventing potential threats to peace and security.

Earlier, Baramulla Police, in a joint operation with security forces, busted a terror hideout in the Kunzer area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A joint operation was launched in the forests adjoining the village Malwa, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer, by Baramulla Police, Budgam Police, and 62 RR.

According to the police, based on credible leads generated during the investigation, a joint operation was conducted.

During the search operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition, and it also destroyed the hideout, thwarted any possible untoward incident, and scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley.