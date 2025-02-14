Tahawwur Rana's extradition: Who's next on India's most-wanted list?

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the immediate extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. The decision, which follows a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a significant step in India’s efforts to bring the perpetrators of the deadly attacks to justice, reported India Today.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the White House, President Trump confirmed that his administration had approved the extradition of Rana, describing him as a “very violent man”.

“We are giving a very violent man [Tahawwur Rana] back to India immediately. There are more to follow because we have quite a few requests. We work with India on crime, and we want to make things better for India,” Trump said.

Although Trump did not specify who else might be extradited, his remarks suggest that more fugitives wanted by India could soon face similar action.

India’s long-pending extradition requests

India has been pushing for the extradition of several fugitives from the US for years. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that multiple extradition requests remain pending but refrained from naming individuals.

“On extradition, yes, there are other requests as well. I won’t go into the names immediately, but other requests are registered with the US authorities,” Misri said.

According to official records, every third fugitive wanted by India is currently residing in the US. Among them is David Coleman Headley, another key figure in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Headley, who played a crucial role in planning the attacks alongside Rana, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in the US. Despite India’s repeated requests, his extradition has not been approved.

Who’s next? India’s list of most-wanted fugitives

In December 2024, India's Deputy Home Minister Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that out of 178 extradition requests sent to various countries, 65 were directed to the US.

“As per records from the Ministry of External Affairs, 65 requests for extradition of fugitive criminals made by India are under consideration of US authorities,” Rai said.

Between 2002 and 2018, only 11 of India’s extradition requests were honoured by the US, highlighting the long-standing diplomatic struggle over fugitive repatriation.

Among the prominent names on India’s list are gangsters Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Anmol Bishnoi, both wanted for their alleged involvement in serious crimes, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Anmol, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested in the US in November 2024.

Reports also suggest that coinciding with Prime Minister Modi’s US visit, India has submitted a list of ten notorious criminals and terrorists to American authorities, seeking their extradition. Among them are Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, both believed to be hiding in the US.

Warren Anderson and other extradition roadblocks

While the approval of Rana’s extradition marks a diplomatic success for India, not all of its requests have been honoured. In 2011, India sought the extradition of Warren Anderson, the former Union Carbide CEO held responsible for the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy, but the US rejected the request.

India and the US have had an extradition treaty in place since 1997, but securing extradition has often been a slow and complex process. Rana’s case, however, gained momentum after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal in January, effectively clearing the way for his return to India.

Tahawwur Rana’s role in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was arrested in the US in connection with his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including six American citizens, and injured hundreds more. He has been held at a detention center in Los Angeles since his conviction.

India has long sought Rana’s extradition to prosecute him for his role in facilitating the attacks. His return will be a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of justice for the victims of 26/11.