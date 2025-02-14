Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'I assume he wants to do business in India': Trump on Modi-Musk meeting

PM Modi US visit: Following his discussion with Elon Musk, PM Modi shared a post on social media platform X, describing the meeting as 'very good'

Modi Musk
The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk is seen as a strategic step towards strengthening India’s technological collaborations with global industry leaders. | Credit: X@narendramodi
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked fresh speculation about his growing interest in the Indian market.
 
While details of their discussion remain limited, US President Donald Trump, when asked about the meeting by a reporter, offered a brief response: “I don’t know; they met,” adding, “I assume he wants to do business in India.” His remarks come amid ongoing discussions about Tesla’s expansion plans and potential collaborations in India.
 
Commenting on Musk’s business prospects in India, Trump acknowledged the complexities involved, noting, “It is hard to do business in India.” Trump told reporters while spoke about India’s tariff policies and regulatory framework, calling the country a 'Tariff King'.  
 
'Very good meeting with Elon Musk': PM Modi
 
Meanwhile, following his discussion with Musk, PM Narendra Modi shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), describing the meeting as “very good.” He mentioned that their conversation covered various topics of interest to Musk, including space, technology, mobility, and innovation. PM Modi also highlighted India’s ongoing reforms and its push for “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.”   
 
The meeting is seen as a strategic step towards strengthening India’s technological collaborations with global industry leaders. Musk, known for his ambitious ventures in space, mobility, and artificial intelligence, has previously expressed interest in expanding Tesla’s presence in India.  
 
Despite regulatory challenges, India remains an attractive destination for global investors due to its fast-growing economy and policy reforms. Moreover, the Narendra Modi administration continues the push to create a more business-friendly environment, with a strong focus on technology and innovation.  READ: Trump dodges critical question from Indian reporter by blaming his accent

Tesla in India?
 
Notably, Musk has long advocated for lower import tariffs on Tesla’s electric vehicles in India. Reports indicate that he has been in discussions with Indian officials regarding the possibility of exporting affordable EV models to the country. He has also hinted that Tesla’s expansion in India would depend on the government’s willingness to ease import duties.  
 
According to media reports, Musk may also have explored potential cooperation between SpaceX and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during his meeting with PM Modi. Given India’s expanding space programme and SpaceX’s dominance in commercial spaceflight, the collaboration could provide a significant boost to India’s private space sector.  
First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

