Gurugram bans drones, kites, fireworks till July citing security risks

Citing security concerns for the general public, the district magistrate’s office of Gurugram on Friday issued a notification prohibiting the use of drones, Chinese microlights, hot air balloons, kites, and firecrackers, among other items.

According to the notification, the order will remain in force from midnight on Friday (9 May) until 7 July 2025. It was signed by Ajay Kumar, the district magistrate of Gurugram.

“Whereas, keeping in view the present scenario arising from the Pahalgam attack on 22-04-2025 in Jammu and Kashmir and security aspects of the general public, there is an imminent threat of the use of explosive substances, drones, microlight aircraft, gliders/power gliders, hot air balloons, kite flying, and Chinese microlights by anti-social elements and terrorist organisations in District Gurugram,” the notification stated.

It also prohibited the use of fireworks and firecrackers during any celebration, adding that they can create panic among the general public.

The administration said that the step has been taken to prevent public unrest and maintain law and order. It warned that violations of the order may result in legal action.

“Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law,” the notification said.

The development is likely to impact operations of companies such as Skye Air, which is currently conducting package deliveries via drones in the region. In an earlier interaction, Ankit Kumar, chief executive officer of Skye Air, said the company is serving 70 residential societies across 28 pin codes in Gurugram.