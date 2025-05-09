Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Gurugram bans drones, kites, fireworks till July citing security risks

Gurugram bans drones, kites, fireworks till July citing security risks

Following the Pahalgam attack, Gurugram district bans drones, fireworks, hot air balloons, and kites until July 7 to prevent panic and maintain public safety

Drones, Mysterious objects in US
Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Citing security concerns for the general public, the district magistrate’s office of Gurugram on Friday issued a notification prohibiting the use of drones, Chinese microlights, hot air balloons, kites, and firecrackers, among other items.
 
According to the notification, the order will remain in force from midnight on Friday (9 May) until 7 July 2025. It was signed by Ajay Kumar, the district magistrate of Gurugram.
 
“Whereas, keeping in view the present scenario arising from the Pahalgam attack on 22-04-2025 in Jammu and Kashmir and security aspects of the general public, there is an imminent threat of the use of explosive substances, drones, microlight aircraft, gliders/power gliders, hot air balloons, kite flying, and Chinese microlights by anti-social elements and terrorist organisations in District Gurugram,” the notification stated.
 
It also prohibited the use of fireworks and firecrackers during any celebration, adding that they can create panic among the general public.
 
The administration said that the step has been taken to prevent public unrest and maintain law and order. It warned that violations of the order may result in legal action.
 
“Any breach of this order would invite action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other relevant provisions of law,” the notification said.
 
The development is likely to impact operations of companies such as Skye Air, which is currently conducting package deliveries via drones in the region. In an earlier interaction, Ankit Kumar, chief executive officer of Skye Air, said the company is serving 70 residential societies across 28 pin codes in Gurugram.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India abstains from voting on IMF's $2.3 billion loan to Pakistan

Russia's Victory Day Parade: MEA backs multilateralism, flags terrorism

PM Modi meets tri-services chiefs, NSA, CDS amid India-Pak border tensions

Pak used 300-400 drones at 36 sites in infiltration attempts: India

Pakistan stock exchange continues to feel effects of India-Pak conflict

Topics :GurugramDrone PolicyFirecracker ban

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story