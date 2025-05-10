Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / As India-Pak agree on stoppage of firing, leaders hope for lasting peace

As India-Pak agree on stoppage of firing, leaders hope for lasting peace

Indian leaders, including Kapil Sibal, Mehbooba Mufti, and Omar Abdullah, react to the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement, calling for peace, relief, and political discussions on the way forward

LOC, indian army, india pakistan, border, lac, war, cease fire, ceasefire
India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to an immediate 'ceasefire', a flurry of political reactions emerged across the spectrum.
 
Trump's announcement was subsequently confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a press briefing and later endorsed by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. 
 
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar wrote: "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Reactions to the ceasefire agreement

 
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, speaking to PTI, said: “I congratulate both sides, as war ultimately results in loss of lives and destruction. However, Pakistan must also understand that they cannot allow terrorists from their territory to cross the Line of Control and target innocent civilians.”
 
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also welcomed the development, saying: “I welcome the ceasefire. If it had happened 2-3 days ago, the lives we lost would not have been lost. Pakistan's DGMO called our DGMO and the ceasefire was implemented. It is the responsibility of the current J&K government to assess wherever the damage has been done and start providing relief to the people. Wherever people are injured, they should get proper treatment and also get relief under the government scheme. The fire has caused a lot of damage...DCs have been instructed to immediately do a final assessment of the damage and send that assessment to us so that we can start providing relief to these houses. Also, our airport has been closed for many days, we hope that the airport will reopen after the ceasefire." 
 
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in a video message shared on X, commented: “US President’s intervention resulting in an immediate ceasefire between India & Pakistan is a welcome step. I hope both countries will work towards an everlasting peace for this region.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also weighed in on X, calling for immediate political consultation: “In view of the unprecedented announcements from Washington DC, there is now a need, more than ever before, for -
The PM to chair an all-party meeting and take political parties into confidence
A special session of Parliament to discuss the events of the last eighteen days, beginning with the brutal Pahalgam terror attacks and the way forward, and to demonstrate a collective resolve”
First Published: May 10 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

