Can resolve Kashmir issue, stopped war between India and Pakistan: Trump

Trump said he had spoken to both countries about their long-standing conflict. “I told them, India and Pakistan, they have had a long time rivalry over Kashmir,” he said. “I asked them how long has this rivalry been going on, and they said 2,000 years. I said, ‘Oh, that’s a problem’,” he said with a smile.

India has consistently maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and not open to third-party mediation. New Delhi has rejected similar offers from Trump in the past, reiterating that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally and peacefully.

“I stopped a war between India and Pakistan, and I did it with trade,” Trump said, speaking at an event. “I don’t think anyone’s ever written about it, but it was pretty cool. They were getting ready,” he added.

Situation was close to nuclear escalation, says Trump

Trump said tensions had escalated to the point where it was “Pakistan’s turn to hit,” and warned that the situation could have escalated to nuclear conflict. “I called each of them. I respect both leaders greatly, I know them. I spoke to them about trade,” he said.

According to Trump, he warned both India and Pakistan that if they went to war or began using nuclear weapons, they could forget about trading with the US. “They understood. They stopped,” he said. “I stopped that war with phone calls and trade.”