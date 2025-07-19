Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger

Two Indians killed, one abducted by terrorists in south-west Niger

The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed

terrorism ak47 guns violence

The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted

Press Trust of India Niamey
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Indians were killed and one abducted following a terrorist attack in south-west Niger, said the Indian Embassy here.

"In a heinous terror attack on 15 July in Niger's Dosso region, two Indian nationals tragically lost their lives and one was abducted," the Embassy posted on social media on Friday.

Unidentified gunmen attacked an army unit guarding a construction site in Dosso, about 130 kilometres from the capital Niamey, local media reported.

The Indian mission said it is working with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed.

The embassy is also working to "ensure safe release" of the Indian abducted.

 

Indians in the West African nation are also advised by the mission to remain vigilant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights in its airspace till August 24

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Weeks before terror designation, India sent TRF dossier to US and UN teams

pakistan Flag

Pak claims terror network 'dismantled', denies LeT link to Pahalgam attack

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims five jets were shot down during India-Pakistan conflict

Rosneft

India criticises EU sanctions on Russia, including Gujarat refinery

Topics : Niger Terrorism terrorists Indians abroad

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon