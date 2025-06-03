India's Russia ties, Brics role 'rubs US the wrong way': US Commerce Secy

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that past Indian policies, including defence purchases from Russia and participation in Brics, “rubbed the United States the wrong way", but added that the two countries are now moving towards a more constructive and strategic relationship.

“There were certain things that the Indian government did that generally rubbed the United States the wrong way,” Lutnick said during his keynote address at the eighth edition of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit on Monday. “For instance, you generally buy your military gear from Russia. That's a way to kind of get under the skin of America… Being a part of Brics, which is, oh, let's move to not support the dollar and dollar hegemony — that's not really the way to make friends and influence people in America.”

India-Russia defence partnership ALSO READ: India, Russia in talks for advanced BrahMos missiles after Op Sindoor India and Russia have worked together on developing and producing defence equipment, including projects like the BrahMos cruise missile and AK-203 rifles. Under India’s Make-in-India push, both countries are increasing joint manufacturing to support and maintain Russian-made arms in India. Their cooperation is managed through the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-MTC). Trump's criticism of Brics US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his opposition to Brics , particularly its efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar. He has repeatedly warned Brics nations against creating an alternative global reserve currency, even threatening 100-150 per cent tariffs on member states if they pursued such a move. Trump has described Brics as “dead” following his tariff threats, claiming that the bloc has gone silent since his warnings.

India is one of the founding members of the intergovernmental organisation Brics, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the UAE. Trump's complex relationship Russia Trump's relationship with Russia has been complex. While he has criticised Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine, he has also expressed interest in large-scale trade with Russia once the war ends, calling its economic potential “unlimited”. Trump has also signaled a geopolitical shift, suggesting that the US could align more closely with Russia to counter China. However, experts argue that Putin is unlikely to abandon his partnership with China in favour of Trump’s unpredictable diplomacy.