India aids US in drug trafficking crackdown; 200 illegal websites shut down

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Wednesday announced that it has shut down more than 200 websites linked to an India-based criminal network that was running illegal online pharmacies.

In an official statement, the DEA said, "More than 200 website domains tied to an India-based transnational criminal organisation (TCO) working within the United States and allegedly responsible for at least six fatal and four non-fatal overdoses have been seized."

How the illegal pharmacies worked

According to the DEA, the online pharmacies sold prescription medicines without valid prescriptions. These drugs were shipped to customers across the US in violation of American drug laws. Many of the medicines were either counterfeit or diverted from legal supply chains.

The network has been under investigation since 2022. US officials said the group used the internet to hide its activities and sell prescription medicines illegally. Coordination with Indian agencies The DEA said it is working closely with Indian law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle such criminal networks at their source. The DEA said that joint efforts will continue to stop the flow of illegal medicines that threaten public health. Buyers under scanner The DEA is also probing the buyers of these illegal medicines and has sent over 20,000 letters to buyers seeking information to support the ongoing probe.