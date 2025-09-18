Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / UK crackdown: 2,000 firms lose sponsor licences over immigrant visa abuse

UK crackdown: 2,000 firms lose sponsor licences over immigrant visa abuse

UK revoked nearly 2,000 employer licences in a year for exploiting migrant workers, double the figure from the previous year

UK protests, London, anti immigration

Protesters climb a statue by Westminster Bridge on the day of an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025. REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK has stepped up enforcement against companies abusing the immigration system, with thousands of employer licences revoked in the past year.
 
According to Home Office figures, 1,948 sponsor licences were revoked between July 2024 and June 2025. The figure is more than double the 937 revocations recorded the year before.
 
Sectors with high levels of abuse
 
Officials said many employers have misused the system, helping migrants bypass visa rules while also underpaying and exploiting staff who rely on their sponsorship to remain in the country.
 
Adult social care, hospitality, retail, and construction were named among the sectors with the highest levels of abuse.
 

Also Read

UK protests, London, anti immigration

UK anti-immigration rallies: Why London protests worry Indian community

London, UK

UK study visas: Nearly 1 lakh Indians among 18% rise in first half of 2025

UK visa

Number of Indians in UK jails at its highest since 2018, shows latest datapremium

London, UK

UK immigration: Indians lead foreign sex crime surge with 257% rise in 3yrs

Lagarde

Immigrants a problem? ECB chief says foreign workers kept Europe growing

 
The latest action follows earlier surges in enforcement, with 261 licences revoked in 2021–22 and 247 in 2022–23. If current trends continue, this year could set a new record.
 
Rogue employers warned
 
“Those who exploit our immigration system must face the strongest possible consequences. We will not hesitate to bar companies from sponsoring workers abroad when it is used to undercut British workers or exploit vulnerable staff,” said Mike Tapp, Minister for Migration and Citizenship.
 
“My message to unscrupulous employers is clear: these shameful practices will not be tolerated.”
 
Wider border measures
 
The tougher stance comes alongside wider measures in the government’s Plan for Change, including restricting visa access for nationals of countries that do not cooperate with returning people who have no right to remain.
 
Illegal-working arrests have risen by 51% year on year, while removals of those without permission to stay have reached 35,000—an increase of 13% compared with the previous year.
 
Officials say efforts to dismantle criminal networks at source are continuing, with enforcement by the National Crime Agency at record levels.
 
Improved intelligence sharing
 
The government said better intelligence sharing across departments and law enforcement has allowed more employers to be held to account.
 
Previously, checks relied heavily on physical compliance visits. The new approach, backed by data and cross-agency cooperation, has sharply increased revocations.
 
Reasons for licence revocation
 
Sponsor licences have been revoked for breaches such as:
 
• Underpaying workers
• Facilitating entry to bypass immigration rules
• Failing to provide promised work

More From This Section

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

EB-5 visas exhausted for FY2025, issuances to restart on October 1: USCIS

Indian traveller

Worried about your visa? Cleartrip to refund full ticket cost on denial

finland

Finland lures Indian students with low fees, PR track and high pay: Decoded

Donald Trump, Trump, Charlie Kirk

No visas for foreigners celebrating Charlie Kirk's killing, warns US govt

Portugal

Not real estate, but Rs 2.5 cr donation can get you Portuguese golden visa

Topics : UK Immigration UK Visa Indians in UK immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon