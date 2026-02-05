Uttar Pradesh govt to expand ambit of defence manufacturing corridor

So far, UPEIDA has signed nearly 200 memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with leading defence and aerospace companies for setting up production units in the UPDIC.
The defence projects pertain to drones, arms, ammunition, missiles, propellant systems, parachutes, defence textiles etc.
UPDIC is a critical part of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) themes to reduce the country’s dependency on costly defence imports.
Major investors in the UPDIC include Adani Defence and Aerospace, BrahMos Aerospace, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tata Technologies, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) etc.
Lucknow-based BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPOM to develop next generation supersonic missiles.