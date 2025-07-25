Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BEL inks ₹1,640 crore deal to supply air defence radars to Indian Army

BEL inks ₹1,640 crore deal to supply air defence radars to Indian Army

The Ministry said the systems will contain a minimum of 70% indigenous content and will be capable of detecting "all forms of air-borne threats"

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Friday signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Air Defence Fire Control Radars to the Indian Army at a cost of ₹1,640 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The radars have been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL. (Photo: PIB)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Friday signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence to supply Air Defence Fire Control Radars to the Indian Army at a cost of ₹1,640 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
 
The radars have been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will be manufactured by BEL.
 
These systems are equipped to provide surveillance, acquisition, and tracking of aerial targets, as well as control of air defence guns for neutralising threats, BEL said. It added that the radars, which include electronic countermeasure capabilities, are modular, easy to deploy, and can operate under all weather conditions during both day and night. 
 
 
The Ministry said the systems will contain a minimum of 70 per cent indigenous content and will be capable of detecting “all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones”.

It added that the radars are expected to support the modernisation of the Indian Army’s air defence regiments and strengthen operational preparedness. “This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the Air Defence Regiments and enhance the Indian Army’s operational readiness, while contributing to the economic growth of the nation,” the Ministry said in a statement.
 
This comes a day after BEL said that it secured additional orders worth ₹563 crore since the last disclosure on June 30. "Major orders received include national maritime domain awareness, inertial navigation system for guns, communication equipment, active antenna array unit, satcom interception system, seekers, target acquisition system, jammers, spares, services, etc," BEL said in a stock exchange filing.
 
Shares of BEL closed at ₹395.2 apiece on the BSE on Friday. 

Topics : BEL Indian Army Ministry of Defence

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

