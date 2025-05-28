Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Vikram Misri calls for early convening of India-US strategic trade talks

Vikram Misri calls for early convening of India-US strategic trade talks

Misri is currently in the United States for a three-day visit, scheduled from May 27 to 29, during which he will meet with senior administration officials

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler on Wednesday and discussed advancing India-US cooperation. (Photo: Screenshot/MEA)
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:47 AM IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler on Wednesday and discussed advancing India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

The two officials also discussed the early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, to further strengthen bilateral collaboration in the technology and trade sectors.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Washington wrote, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler to advance India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. They also discussed early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech and trade collaboration."

Misri is currently in the United States for a three-day visit, scheduled from May 27 to 29, during which he will meet with senior administration officials to discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation. 

ALSO READ: India not just future-ready, but shaping that future: FS Misri in Tokyo

According to the Ministry of External Affairs statement, Misri's visit to Washington DC follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February this year, when both nations launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.

MEA stated, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri will be visiting Washington, D.C., USA from 27-29 May 2025 to meet senior officials of the US Administration. The visit is a follow up to Prime Minister's visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides had launched the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century."

India and the US bolstered their ties during PM Modi's two-day visit with a series of initiatives across several sectors.



US President Donald Trump and PM Modi launched a new initiative -'US-India COMPACT for the 21st Century' - to drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the US since President Donald Trump's inauguration of his second presidential term in January. PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of Trump and was invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration.



First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

