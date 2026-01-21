WEF 2026 Day 3: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

The third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 will feature speeches by several global leaders and top business figures, including US President Donald Trump. The annual meeting began on Monday and will continue until January 23.

Key speakers for WEF 2026 Day 3

Trump’s address comes at a time of rising tensions between the US and the European Union (EU) over Greenland. He has repeatedly said the US should have full control of Greenland, calling it vital for American national security.

Trump has also raised concerns about Russian and Chinese ship activity near the region and has warned of trade tariffs on eight EU countries that oppose US control of Greenland. He is also expected to meet European Union officials on the sidelines of the summit.

A panel of US state governors, including Gretchen Whitmer, Richard Quest, Kevin Stitt, and Andy Beshear, will also address the summit on Day 3. Several global leaders will take the stage during the day, including Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority. Top business leaders will also be part of the discussions, including Bill Gates, Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang, and JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon. Actor Matt Damon, co-founder of Water.org, will also speak at the summit. He is in Davos to bring in more corporate partners for his nonprofit, which works to improve access to clean water. His discussion will focus on climate action, protecting nature, improving food, water, and ocean systems, and supporting circular economies.