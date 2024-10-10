Summit an opportunity to discuss challenges to peace in East Asia: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The PM said as he departed for a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st Asean-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. PM Modi's visit to Vientiane for a two-day visit comes at the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the Asean leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," PM Modi said in a statement.

He further said, "The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We share close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana."

PM Modi said that he looks forward to his meetings with Laos leadership to further strengthen bilateral ties and expressed confidence that the visit will further deepen engagement with Asean countries.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Leaving for Lao PDR to take part in the 21st Asean-India and 19th East Asia Summit. This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation. There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various world leaders during this visit."

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated, "India's Act East policy: A decade-old commitment growing strong! PM @narendramodi embarks on a 2-day visit to Lao PDR, to participate in the 21st Asean-India and 19th East Asia Summit."

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, emphasised that India places immense value on all Asean-related mechanisms and asserted that the meeting will chart the future course of the India-Asean relationship.

While addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Laos on Wednesday, Mazumdar said, "Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Vientiane in Lao PDR, for the 21st Asean-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone. The visit will be over 10th and 11th October. We attach great significance to all Asean-related mechanisms. This will be the Prime Minister's tenth attendance at the Asean-India Summit."

Highlighting the significance of the meeting, Mazumdar further said, "The significance of this particular summit will be that it is the tenth anniversary of the Prime Minister's Act East policy. The PM, along with other heads of state in the governments of Asean countries will review the relations progress between India and Asean and he will chart the future direction of our relationship."

The MEA official further underscored the support for the theme of 'connectivity and resilience' and said connectivity is a very important pillar of New Delhi's engagement with Asean.

"We will be expressing our support for the chair's theme which is connectivity and resilience...Connectivity is a very important pillar of our engagement with Asean. As much as 20 per cent of the Indian diaspora worldwide lives in Asean countries," the MEA Secretary said.

He further said, "We have direct flights with seven Asean countries. We expect that before the end of the year, we will have direct flight connectivity with two more Asean countries... Asean is among our top trade and investment partners of India..."

Speaking on the East Asia Summit, Mazumdar said that the East Asia Summit mechanism aims to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region."Moving on to the East Asia Summit, which encompasses 10 Asean countries and eight partners, Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste will also be a partner as an observer."

He said, "This mechanism has been in existence since 2005. And it is to build strategic trust in the region, promote peace and stability and prosperity for the region."

He further said, "In the East Asia Summit, the PM announced the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI)... We work closely with Asean countries on this. Three Asean countries -- Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore and three East Asia partners -- US, Australia and Japan are our partners in the IPOI."

The MEA official added that the revival of Nalanda University of Bihar is also an East Asia Summit initiative. as the "PM has inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University very recently."

Mazumdar also informed about the bilateral meetings of PM Modi during the upcoming summit.

"The PM will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Lao PDR. We have very close, friendly, historical and civilizational relations with Lao PDR."

The Asean-India Summit will review the progress of India-Asean relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, and provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.