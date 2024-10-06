Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Two stranded foreign mountaineers safely rescued from Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Two stranded foreign mountaineers safely rescued from Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force and SDRF personnel on Sunday morning

Stranded mountaineers rescued
Stranded mountaineers rescued | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Gopeshwar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday morning, the District Disaster Management Centre here said.

The mountaineers -- Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom -- were stranded since October 3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both are safe despite their ordeal lasting three days.

Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Sunday morning.

A joint operation by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority carried out over the past two days led to their safe evacuation.

Two IAF helicopters began a search operation to trace them on Friday. They were joined by climbing trained SDRF personnel on Saturday to assist in the operations hampered by fog and adverse weather conditions.

More From This Section

Academics hail Centre for granting classical language status to Bengali

LIVE news: Assembly exit polls predict Congress to form govt in Haryana, NC alliance leads in J&K

Amethi murder case: Prime accused Chandan shifted to jail in Raebareli

UP govt cancels leaves of police personnel till Nov 8 ahead of festivals

10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

The two were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

The two got stranded after their bag containing food and vital climbing gear fell into a gorge when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on way to Chaukhamba III peak situated at 6,995 metres.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Air Marshal Surat Singh assumes charge as new chief of Eastern Air Command

HAL delivers first AL-31FP engine of Su 30MKI to IAF under new contract

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as new Chief of Air Staff

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2024 declared: Here is how to check and download

No Indian radar, Astra missile on Navy's Rafale-M jets? Here's what we know

Topics :Indian Air ForceUttarakhandMountaineers

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story