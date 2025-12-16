Datanomics: Unclaimed bank deposits more than double in five years

On December 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nearly ₹2,000 crore had been returned to rightful owners under the Centre’s ‘Your Money, Your Right’ initiative. This is three per cent of unclaimed bank deposits as on June 30, 2025. India’s unclaimed bank deposits have more than doubled to ₹67,004 crore as on June 30, 2025, from ₹27,824 crore at the end of FY21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had launched the three-month campaign, starting October, to facilitate the recovery of unclaimed bank deposits.

Public-sector banks dominate