Home / Finance / Insurance / Insurance sector sees record Rs 38,000 crore worth of deals in 2 weeks

Insurance sector sees record Rs 38,000 crore worth of deals in 2 weeks

The past fortnight saw a slew of big-ticket deals in the insurance sector, with the biggest of them being a Rs 24,180 crore acquisition by Bajaj Allianz

Insurance, irdai
Meanwhile, Patanjali has entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla | Representational image
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The insurance industry has witnessed a wave of deals over the past two weeks, with transactions totaling more than Rs 38,000 crore. The biggest among them is the Bajaj Group's acquisition of Allianz's stake in their two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore. Meanwhile, Patanjali has entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla. In another major deal, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) completed its acquisition of Reliance Capital, which owns two insurers — Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance. Separately, the UK-based Prudential Group has partnered with HCL Group to establish a standalone health insurance company.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyber incidents: IRDAI asks insurers to empanel forensic experts in advance

Premium

Tepid vehicle sales, competition weigh on motor vehicle insurance premiums

Premium

Terrorism insurance premiums likely to fall up to 15% from April 1

Premium

Edelweiss Life Insurance likely to break even by FY27: MD & CEO Sumit Rai

Premium

Prudential partners HCL's Vama Sundari for standalone health insurer

Topics :Insurance SectorBajaj Allianzacquisition

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story