Insurance sector sees record deals worth over Rs 38,000 crore in two weeks

The biggest among them is the Bajaj Group's acquisition of Allianz's stake in their two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore

Additionally, Patanjali entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) also completed its acquisition of Reliance Capital, which owns two insurers — Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Over the past two weeks, the insurance industry has witnessed some of the largest deals in the financial sector, with a cumulative deal value exceeding Rs 38,000 crore.
 
Additionally, Patanjali entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) also completed its acquisition of Reliance Capital, which owns two insurers — Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.
 
Separately, the UK-based Prudential Group partnered with HCL Group to establish a standalone health insurance company.   
Company Acquirer Seller Cost of acquisition
Magma General Insurance Patanjali Foods & DS Group Adaar Poonawalla Rs 4500
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Bajaj Group Allianz Rs 13,780
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Bajaj Group Allianz Rs 10,400
Prudential - HCL Group# NA NA Not Disclosed
Reliance General Insurance & Reliance Nippon Life Insurance* IndusInd International Holdings Reliance Capital Rs 9,650
Ageas Federal Life Insurance Federal Bank Ageas Insurance International NV  Rs 97.44
Note: LIC is looking to buy stake in a standalone health insurance company.
              #New joint venture       * IIHL acquired Reliance Captial through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process. Reliance Capital is the holding co. of the two insurance ventures               In (Rs) cr               Source: Company Annoucements        
First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

