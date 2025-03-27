Insurance sector sees record deals worth over Rs 38,000 crore in two weeks

Over the past two weeks, the insurance industry has witnessed some of the largest deals in the financial sector, with a cumulative deal value exceeding Rs 38,000 crore.

The biggest among them is the Bajaj Group's acquisition of Allianz’s stake in their two insurance joint ventures for Rs 24,180 crore.

Additionally, Patanjali entered the insurance sector by acquiring a stake in Magma General Insurance from Adar Poonawalla. IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL) also completed its acquisition of Reliance Capital, which owns two insurers — Reliance Nippon Life Insurance and Reliance General Insurance.

Company Acquirer Seller Cost of acquisition Magma General Insurance Patanjali Foods & DS Group Adaar Poonawalla Rs 4500 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Bajaj Group Allianz Rs 13,780 Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Bajaj Group Allianz Rs 10,400 Prudential - HCL Group# NA NA Not Disclosed Reliance General Insurance & Reliance Nippon Life Insurance* IndusInd International Holdings Reliance Capital Rs 9,650 Ageas Federal Life Insurance Federal Bank Ageas Insurance International NV Rs 97.44 Note: LIC is looking to buy stake in a standalone health insurance company. Separately, the UK-based Prudential Group partnered with HCL Group to establish a standalone health insurance company.