Top private life insurers report steep decline in lives covered in FY25

Private insurers saw lives covered shrink from 179 million to 128 million in FY25 due to fewer credit life policies, while LIC gained on traditional savings and group coverage

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Lives covered by top private life insurance companies fell by around 30 per cent in FY25.

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Lives covered by top private life insurance companies fell by around 30 per cent in FY25, as stress in the microfinance segment led to lower sales of credit life policies linked to such loans, analysts said. Collectively, leading insurers such as ICICI Prudential, HDFC Life, SBI Life, and Bajaj Allianz Life saw the number of lives covered drop from 179 million in FY24 to 128 million in FY25.
 
According to data from annual reports of insurers, the number of lives covered by ICICI Prudential Life Insurance fell to 91.74 million in FY25 from 96.61 million in FY24, while lives covered by HDFC Life Insurance declined to 50 million from 66 million during the same period. SBI Life’s numbers remained flat at 80.2 million.
 
 
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), however, bucked the trend as it recorded an increase in lives covered at 92 million in FY25 compared to 84.8 million in FY24.
 
“The aggregate number of lives insured by these firms fell from 179 million in FY24 to 128 million in FY25, indicating a decline of 28.5 per cent. This reduction is almost twice the rate of the industry’s overall contraction, which stands at 16 per cent,” said Swarup Kumar Sahoo, Senior Insurance Analyst, GlobalData.
 
“The strategic change occurred due to a transition away from group credit life insurance, a product that is often linked with loans from microfinance institutions and ensures the waiver of remaining debts if the borrower passes away. Private firms also shifted their focus toward protection and term products, including unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs). Term plans improve risk coverage but do not significantly expand overall coverage like regular-premium savings plans. ULIPs and single-premium savings products can cause inconsistent counts of covered lives,” Sahoo added.

The microfinance portfolio shrank by 17 per cent in FY25 to ₹3.59 trillion compared to ₹4.32 trillion in FY24, as lenders prioritised risk management and portfolio stabilisation over aggressive growth due to stress in the sector.
 
Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director and Head – BFSI Research, CareEdge, also attributed the decline in lives covered by leading private insurers to lower sales of credit life policies. “The number of lives covered by private life insurers fell in FY25 due to a drop in group non-single and group yearly renewal business. The decline in credit life policies purchased by lenders for their clients led to fewer such policies being issued,” he said.
 
Analysts said LIC’s increase in coverage was supported by its larger share in traditional savings products, group tie-ups and government schemes, which ensure more stable and higher-volume acquisitions. Furthermore, its revival initiatives, offering more accessible conditions for lapsed individual policies, also boosted active policy numbers. LIC recently launched a nationwide ‘Special Revival Campaign’ to revive lapsed insurance policies, running from August 18 to October 17, 2025, for eligible policies.
  Number of lives covered in force                                                                   FY25         FY26 
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance 91.74 96.91
SBI Life Insurance 80.2 80.2
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) 92.07 84.8
HDFC Life Insurance 50 66
In (million)  Source: Annual Reports

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

