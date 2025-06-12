Air India plane crash may trigger up to $150 mn in global insurance claims

The tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad is expected to result in insurance claims totalling between $130 million and $150 million, according to industry insiders. The majority of these claims will likely be borne by global reinsurers, as aviation policies are typically structured with primary insurers transferring a significant portion of the risk through reinsurance arrangements.

The claims will include three categories of liability: damage to the aircraft; loss of lives aboard the aircraft, including crew members; and third-party liability due to fatalities where the aircraft crashed, along with cargo liability.

Industry sources estimate $80–100 million in claims for the aircraft damage and over $50 million in claims for the lives lost aboard and on the ground—part of the third-party liabilities.

A significant share of the claims will be borne by reinsurers since Indian insurers have ceded most of the risk. About 10 per cent of the total claims is expected to be borne by Indian insurers and reinsurers. Air India had insured its fleet for $20 billion through Indian insurers, including Tata AIG General Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, New India Assurance, and other state-owned general insurers. Tata AIG has underwritten 30–40 per cent of the risk and is the lead insurer among the primaries. These insurers, in turn, have reinsured most of the risk with reinsurers such as state-owned GIC Re, US-based AIG, and AXA XL.

“Airline fleet policies are reinsurance-driven. In Air India’s case too, a significant amount lies with the reinsurers. The aviation policies are agreed-value policies, and the agreed value of the aircraft is $80 million. However, estimating liability is always difficult, as the nationalities of the passengers influence the quantum of liability. There is also ground-level damage, so third-party liability arises. Typically, aviation reinsurers respond quickly, with surveyors and solicitors approaching the families of the deceased to settle claims. However, it remains a long-drawn process. This event is likely to impact aviation insurance rates,” said an industry insider, requesting anonymity. Another senior insurance executive noted that aircraft are comprehensively insured, with the primary insurance reinsured globally. The coverage generally includes damage to the aircraft, death and injury to passengers and crew, cargo loss, and personal belongings.

“In such crashes, Indian insurers are not heavily burdened financially, as most of the risk is passed on. Reinsurers usually guide Indian insurers on claim handling. However, this incident will likely impact aviation premiums, with reinsurers raising rates based on losses,” the executive said. Though the profit and loss statements of Indian insurers may not see significant impact, there will be a solvency hit, particularly for Tata AIG as the lead insurer. “The solvency of insurers will be affected, most notably for the lead insurer. But the involved insurers have strong solvency positions, so it’s not a concern,” said another insurance executive.

Flight AI171 was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern aircraft in service. Reports indicate this was the first crash involving a Dreamliner, which entered commercial service in 2011. "The $80 million loss from the aircraft will be fully paid under the policy, as it is a total loss with no salvage value. Additional liability claims could raise the total payout to around $130 million. The Indian lead insurer will process the claim, but only 10 per cent of the payout will come from Indian insurers," said Sourav Biswas, Business Head – Aviation Insurance at Alliance Insurance Brokers.