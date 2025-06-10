Home / Finance / Insurance / Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Non-life insurance premiums rose to ₹22,126.72 crore in May 2025, with robust contributions from standalone health and specialised insurers despite regulatory format changes

insurers, insurance
Although the premium growth appears lower than the same time last year, it is not directly comparable due to changes in the accounting format. The insurance regulator revised the reporting structure, and insurers have excluded reporting of premiums f
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 7:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Non-life insurers reported a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹22,126.72 crore in May 2025, aided by healthy growth among standalone health insurance companies.
 
Data shows general insurers posted 5.72 per cent YoY growth to ₹19,209.97 crore, up from ₹18,170.11 crore in May 2024. Standalone health insurers recorded nearly 10 per cent YoY growth to ₹2,916.75 crore.
 
Among general insurers, the industry leader New India Assurance Company saw a 22.47 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹2,944.6 crore. Premiums of leading private sector players like ICICI Lombard General Insurance grew by 2.41 per cent YoY to ₹2,155.2 crore, while Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's premium increased by 20.98 per cent to ₹1,322.5 crore during the same period. 
 
Among other key insurers, HDFC Ergo General Insurance’s premium dropped by 4.13 per cent to ₹929.9 crore, whereas United India Insurance Company’s premium rose by 7.73 per cent to ₹1,827.23 crore. The Oriental Insurance Company’s premium dropped by 8.01 per cent YoY to ₹1,472.88 crore.
 
Although the premium growth appears lower than the same time last year, it is not directly comparable due to changes in the accounting format. The insurance regulator revised the reporting structure, and insurers have excluded reporting of premiums from long-term policies effective from 1 October 2024.
 
Standalone health insurance companies recorded healthy growth, led by a 3.31 per cent YoY rise in premiums for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to ₹1,199.08 crore. Care Health Insurance posted 4.8 per cent YoY growth to ₹641.3 crore.
 
Meanwhile, gross underwritten premiums of specialised insurers recorded a solid 53.36 per cent YoY rise to ₹130.69 crore. Agriculture Insurance Company of India posted a premium of ₹21.1 crore, while ECGC registered 3.81 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹108.6 crore during the period.
 
Including specialised insurers, the non-life insurance industry recorded an overall 6.4 per cent YoY growth in May 2025, with total premiums reaching ₹22,257.4 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axis Max Life Insurance appoints Sumit Madan as MD & CEO effective Oct 1

Premium

Three months after Panda's exit, Irdai chairperson post remains vacant

Premium

Surety bonds' market faces multiple growth challenges despite govt push

Premium

BimaPay targets Rs 5,000 cr corporate insurance premium financing by FY30

Premium

General insurers launch ₹120-cr campaign to raise insurance awareness

Topics :Non-life insurance premiumNon-life insurersInsurance SectorInsurance

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story