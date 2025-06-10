Non-life insurers' premium rises 6.3% in May, led by health players

Non-life insurers reported a 6.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross direct premium underwritten to ₹22,126.72 crore in May 2025, aided by healthy growth among standalone health insurance companies.

Data shows general insurers posted 5.72 per cent YoY growth to ₹19,209.97 crore, up from ₹18,170.11 crore in May 2024. Standalone health insurers recorded nearly 10 per cent YoY growth to ₹2,916.75 crore.

Among general insurers, the industry leader New India Assurance Company saw a 22.47 per cent YoY growth in premium to ₹2,944.6 crore. Premiums of leading private sector players like ICICI Lombard General Insurance grew by 2.41 per cent YoY to ₹2,155.2 crore, while Bajaj Allianz General Insurance 's premium increased by 20.98 per cent to ₹1,322.5 crore during the same period.

Among other key insurers, HDFC Ergo General Insurance’s premium dropped by 4.13 per cent to ₹929.9 crore, whereas United India Insurance Company’s premium rose by 7.73 per cent to ₹1,827.23 crore. The Oriental Insurance Company’s premium dropped by 8.01 per cent YoY to ₹1,472.88 crore. Although the premium growth appears lower than the same time last year, it is not directly comparable due to changes in the accounting format. The insurance regulator revised the reporting structure, and insurers have excluded reporting of premiums from long-term policies effective from 1 October 2024. Standalone health insurance companies recorded healthy growth, led by a 3.31 per cent YoY rise in premiums for Star Health & Allied Insurance Company to ₹1,199.08 crore. Care Health Insurance posted 4.8 per cent YoY growth to ₹641.3 crore.