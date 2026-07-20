Climate 'black swan' risks: Why investors are preparing for the worst

For years, climate change has largely been treated as a gradual financial risk. Investors assumed rising temperatures, stronger storms and changing weather patterns would affect markets over decades, which would allow governments and businesses time to adjust.

That very assumption has started to change.

Some of the world's largest pension funds and asset managers are now examining a different possibility: what happens if parts of the Earth's climate system cross critical thresholds and trigger abrupt, irreversible changes?

JPMorgan described these scenarios as "climate black swan" risks. According to a Bloomberg report, institutions including Standard Life and Allianz Global Investors have started incorporating climate tipping points into their long-term risk assessments.

Scientists continue to warn that some climate systems may respond non-linearly to global warming. Rather than changing gradually, they could reach “tipping points” after which change accelerates rapidly. Investors are now trying to understand what such scenarios could mean for financial markets, infrastructure, government debt and long-term portfolios. What are climate tipping points? Climate tipping points are critical thresholds within the Earth's natural systems. Once crossed, they can trigger large and, in some cases, irreversible changes. These tipping points involve interconnected systems such as ice sheets, forests, oceans and permafrost. Scientists have identified several areas of concern, including the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets, the Amazon rainforest, thawing Arctic permafrost and the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), an ocean current system that helps regulate global climate.

Tipping points, unlike gradual warming, can set off self-reinforcing processes. For example, melting ice exposes darker land or ocean surfaces that absorb more heat, leading to faster melting. Similarly, large-scale forest loss can reduce rainfall, making forests more vulnerable to further decline. Scientists are still studying exactly when individual tipping points could be crossed. However, research suggests the likelihood increases as global temperatures continue to rise. According to the Bloomberg report, the world temporarily exceeded the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold for the first time in 2024. Current warming trends suggest temperatures could rise much further over this century unless emissions decline sharply.

Why are these called 'climate black swan' risks? The term "black swan" is generally used to describe events that are rare, difficult to predict and capable of causing major disruption. Notably, not all experts believe climate risks still fit the traditional definition of a black swan. The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries argued that many climate threats increasingly resemble "grey rhinos" instead. Coined by author Michele Wucker, grey rhinos are high-probability, high-impact risks that are visible but often ignored. In its climate risk series, the actuaries' body says climate risks now exist along a spectrum. Some risks, such as more frequent floods and storms, are already measurable and incorporated into financial models. Others, including tipping-point scenarios, remain uncertain but deserve greater attention because of their potential impact.

Why are large investors taking these risks seriously now? According to the Bloomberg report, investors are asking practical questions about how climate tipping points could affect portfolios over real investment horizons, when markets could reprice assets, and where exposures are concentrated. Standard Life plans to begin developing a climate tipping-point risk framework next year, including simulations across its £317 billion portfolio to assess how different assets could respond under extreme climate scenarios. Sarah Kapnick, JPMorgan's global head of climate advisory and former chief scientist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), told Bloomberg that investors are increasingly focusing on "what climate tipping points mean for portfolios on real decision horizons — when markets might reprice, where exposures are concentrated, and how to plan when the science is uncertain but the consequences could be abrupt".

A study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production said financial institutions continue to struggle with climate risk because it is difficult to quantify using conventional models. The researchers found that climate risks are often perceived as distant in both time and geography, which makes them appear less immediate than other financial risks. This "psychological distance", combined with uncertainty over future impacts, can lead institutions to underestimate their significance. The study added that insurers and other financial institutions rely heavily on quantitative models to assess risks. Since many climate impacts are long-term, interconnected and uncertain, they often do not fit easily into existing frameworks. As a result, institutions have historically adopted what the researchers describe as a "wait-and-see" approach, despite growing evidence that climate-related losses are increasing.

Which assets and markets could be affected first? Climate tipping points could affect financial markets in different ways. Some assets face direct physical risks, while others could be affected as investors reassess long-term economic prospects. According to Bloomberg, JPMorgan's analysis suggested debt markets could be among the first to react if climate tipping points begin to alter expectations about economic growth, public finances and long-term financial stability. Government bonds could come under pressure if countries face higher spending on disaster recovery, adaptation measures and infrastructure rebuilding while economic activity slows. A weaker fiscal outlook could prompt investors to demand higher returns for holding sovereign debt, pushing up borrowing costs.

Properties exposed to repeated flooding, wildfires, extreme heat or coastal erosion could lose value, particularly if insurance becomes more expensive or difficult to obtain. Infrastructure assets such as ports, transport networks, power systems and water facilities are also vulnerable because they are built to operate for several decades. Damage or disruption to these assets could affect both public finances and private investment. Insurance companies face a different set of risks. More frequent and severe weather events can lead to higher claims, forcing insurers to raise premiums, reduce coverage or withdraw from high-risk regions. Equity markets may also be affected, although the impact is likely to vary across sectors.

Why could debt markets feel the impact before stocks? Debt markets often react quickly to changes in expectations about a country's ability to repay its obligations. If climate-related events increase government spending, reduce economic growth or weaken tax revenues, investors may reassess the risk of holding government bonds. That can push bond yields higher, increasing borrowing costs for governments. Bloomberg reports that based on JPMorgan's current analysis, debt markets are likely to be among the first to take a price hit before less liquid real assets adjust to changing climate risks. This does not necessarily mean bond markets will experience an immediate shock. Rather, investors are trying to identify how climate tipping points could affect asset prices if markets begin to reassess long-term climate risks more abruptly than they have in the past.

Why does this matter beyond Wall Street? Climate tipping points may appear to be a concern only for scientists or large financial institutions. But the decisions made by pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds often shape where money flows across the global economy. These institutions collectively manage trillions of dollars in assets. Their investments finance government borrowing, infrastructure projects, renewable energy, housing and businesses. If they begin treating climate tipping points as a material financial risk, it could influence how capital is allocated across sectors and regions. For example, projects in areas considered more vulnerable to long-term climate risks could face higher financing costs or greater scrutiny from investors. Governments that need to spend more on disaster recovery and climate adaptation could also face higher borrowing costs if investors demand greater compensation for perceived risks.

The insurance industry could also feel the effects. As climate-related losses rise, insurers may revise how they price risk, adjust policy terms or reduce coverage in areas exposed to repeated extreme weather events. Those changes can affect homeowners, businesses and lenders alike. The Journal of Cleaner Production study said insurers occupy a unique position because they are both providers of insurance and major institutional investors. Through their investment decisions, they help finance economic activity, while their insurance business plays a key role in helping societies adapt to climate-related risks. The study argued that improving climate risk assessment is therefore important not only for financial stability but also for supporting the transition to a more resilient economy.