Regulatory changes, valuation pressures pull down life insurers' returns

According to Suresh Ganapathy, head of financial services research at Macquarie Capital, the biggest overhang for the sector has been frequent regulatory changes over the past three years. "The singular issue with the sector has been regulations. Every year we have had some major regulatory change, and every time companies have had to realign their systems, processes, distributor relationships and commission structures. During that adjustment period, both growth and margins suffer."
The industry has had to contend with taxation changes on insurance policies, revised surrender value regulations, withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC) benefits on goods and services tax (GST), and now proposed commission cap regulations expected later this month.