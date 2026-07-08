Life insurers' June premium rises 13% on strong private sector growth

Life insurers reported a 13.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in new business premium (NBP) to ₹46,490.53 crore in June, driven by robust growth among private insurers, which more than offset muted growth at the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The industry's performance marks a sharp improvement from the 5 per cent growth recorded in May.

According to data released by the Life Insurance Council, LIC reported a 1.2 per cent increase in NBP to ₹27,724.62 crore during the month, while private insurers posted a 36.75 per cent jump to ₹18,765.9 crore.

LIC's group business declined 1.4 per cent to ₹21,771.62 crore, although its individual business grew 12.05 per cent to ₹5,953 crore. In comparison, private insurers reported a 13.32 per cent increase in individual business to ₹9,527.9 crore, while group business surged 73.8 per cent to ₹9,237 crore.

Overall for the industry, the individual business segment grew 12.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15,480.96 crore in June, led by private insurers, while group business rose 13.18 per cent to ₹31,009.6 crore. Among private players, SBI Life Insurance reported a 21.97 per cent rise in NBP to ₹3,196.11 crore. HDFC Life Insurance posted a 31.73 per cent increase to ₹3,324.01 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded a 25.07 per cent growth to ₹1,967.25 crore. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance was the fastest-growing among the large private insurers, with NBP rising 76.6 per cent to ₹1,503.87 crore. Axis Max Life Insurance reported a 21.09 per cent increase to ₹1,503.87 crore.