Why India's pension sector reforms need stronger demand from workers

It is against this backdrop that both the government and fund managers are trying to find ways to boost demand for pension funds in the country. Indeed, the need for pension reforms has never been greater as the unorganised sector sees a influx of younger gig workers, alongside workers in other sectors. The PFRDA has created the light touch Atal Pension Yojana (APY) for the unorganised sector, with gross enrolments under the scheme crossing 8.11 crore as of August 21, 2025. Of these, more than 1.17 crore new subscribers were enrolled in FY25.