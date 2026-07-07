Why India's pension sector reforms need stronger demand from workers

However, medical support in old age is a recurring expense, requiring continuous support, including preventive care, home nursing, assisted daily living, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, dementia support, supervised living, palliative care and long-term wellness management. While the goal is not to switch entirely to government-funded healthcare, the Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana does provide healthcare coverage up to ₹5 lakh per year for secondary and tertiary care services and hospitalisation to enrolled socio-economically deprived families.
Khushwant Pahwa, consulting actuary at KPAC LLP, says there are many more such models that could be tried. One of these, he says, is to encourage government employees to try more equity-linked pension products.