India's extreme heat spell giving parametric insurance a longer season

Trigger levels vary by region. In Mumbai, for example, the trigger temperature is lower than in Delhi. In Rajasthan, thresholds differ between places such as Churu and Jaipur. In North India, trigger temperatures for heat-related parametric cover are generally 42-44°C. Although still considered a niche rather than a mass-market product, Adarsh Agarwal, appointed actuary at Go Digit General Insurance, said demand for parametric insurance had been rising steadily. “Compared to last year, there has been a considerable jump in proposals. Earlier, we used to receive around one to three proposals a month, but now we are seeing 10-12 proposals monthly.”