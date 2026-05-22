Intermediary-led model keeps insurance costs elevated: Praxis Global

Intense competition to secure intermediary mindshare and wallet share keeps commission payouts structurally high, resulting in persistently elevated expense ratios across the general insurance industry, according to a Praxis Global Alliance report.

In the intermediary-led model, there is a nearly 15–20 per cent differential between commissions for new and renewal business, but renewal economics continue to remain cost-heavy, with insurers incurring fresh commissions and acquisition-like expenses.

As a result, each renewal behaves similarly to a new acquisition, limiting the ability to benefit from prior customer acquisition. This prevents the accumulation of customer lifetime value at the insurer level, with limited carry-forward of economic gains across policy cycles.