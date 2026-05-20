The performance-linked pay of the chief executives of some insurance companies has been withheld by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) after the insurers failed to meet the targets regarding the “expense of management” (EoM) or adhere to their glide paths, according to sources aware of the development.

The action is based on the regulator’s insurers’ performance in FY25 and the trends seen in the opening quarters of FY26, followed by a review of the I in the first two months of 2026.

An email sent to Irdai did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.

“At the end of FY25, the companies submitted board-approved compensation proposals, including variable pay for chief executives and other key management persons. In cases where insurers were significantly away from the prescribed EoM targets and had failed to stick to the committed glide path, Irdai has withheld approval for the variable component,” a person familiar with the matter said. The regulator, however, has not interfered in fixed compensation, the person added.

According to industry executives, Irdai has generally taken a softer stance where insurers, despite breaching EoM thresholds, demonstrated a gradual reduction in expenses in line with board-approved plans.