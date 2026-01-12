Insurers knock on Irdai door for clarity on director overlap ban

Many of the country’s largest banks — including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank — either have insurance arms or hold significant stakes in insurers, resulting in senior bank executives sitting on the boards of these companies. The new provision could put these board positions in jeopardy, prompting industry concerns over its implications for upcoming board meetings and overall governance.

According to legal experts, although the Insurance Amendment Bill has been passed by both Houses of Parliament and has received the President’s assent, it is not yet in force. The law will take effect only after the central government issues a formal notification, similar to the rollout of the labour codes and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. As a result, insurers and board members are not required to take immediate action, and board meetings and appointments can proceed as usual.