Insurers approach Irdai over common directorship rule in new Bill

Key insurers with overlapping board members
SBI Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance have C S Setty, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), and Ashwini Tewari, managing director of SBI, as nominee directors on their boards. Similarly, HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC ERGO General Insurance have Keki Mistry, non-executive director of HDFC Bank, on both boards, while Kaizad Bharucha, deputy MD of HDFC Bank, sits on HDFC Life Insurance’s board. Renu Sud Karnad of HDFC Ltd sits on HDFC ERGO’s board. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and ICICI Lombard General Insurance have Sandeep Batra, executive director of ICICI Bank, on both their boards.