Insurers approach Irdai over common directorship rule in new Bill

Under Section 32A (1) of the Insurance Amendment Bill 2025, a director or officer of an insurer shall not be a director or officer of any other insurer carrying on the same class of insurance business, or of a banking company, or of an investment firm. While this provision is intended to enhance governance, it has raised concerns in the industry. Restructuring boards could be time-consuming, and some experts argue that if the parent entity loses control over policies, it could be detrimental to the sector.