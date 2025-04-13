Insurance Q4 preview: Slower growth, margin decline to hurt insurers

Profitability of life insurance companies is likely to be flat in the last quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25) due to a lesser contribution from low-margin unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), slow growth in the credit protection segment, and investments in distribution channels. Meanwhile, profitability of general insurers is likely to be impacted by the change in accounting norms and a higher claims ratio, analysts said.

In Q4FY25, sales of ULIP products are likely to be lower due to choppy equity markets in the January–March quarter. On the other hand, amid a slowdown in microfinance institution (MFI) disbursals, the credit protection business of insurers is also likely to be weaker compared to the year-ago period. Muted growth in ULIP and credit protection lines might also lead to a drop in the annualised premium equivalent (APE) in the period under consideration.

According to Emkay Global Financial, “With lower contribution of ULIPs in the quarter offset by the slow MFI disbursements impacting credit protection growth, VNB (value of new business) margins are likely to be stable.” VNB is the measure of profitability in life insurance. Analysts expect SBI Life—the largest private sector life insurer—to report a drop in VNB margin to 27.9 per cent in Q4FY25 from 28.3 per cent in the year-ago period. In Q3FY25, SBI Life’s margin stood at 26.9 per cent. Similarly, HDFC Life Insurance’s margins are likely to drop to 25 per cent in Q4FY25 compared to 26.1 per cent in the year-ago period. In Q3FY25, its VNB margin stood at 26.06 per cent. Likewise, Max Life’s margin is expected to decline to 25.9 per cent in Q4FY25 from 28.6 per cent. In Q3, the VNB margin stood at 23.2 per cent. On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance’s margin is expected to slip to 21 per cent from 21.5 per cent last year. In Q3FY25, its margins stood at 21.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, and in contrast, state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) VNB margin is expected to rise to 17.9 per cent. “LIC’s focus on increasing the share of non-par products, driven by the launch of new products, is likely to contribute to improvement in VNB margins for FY25. However, this improvement is likely to be partially offset by the impact of the new surrender regulations and increased competitive intensity,” said analysts at Emkay Global. In Q3FY25, its margin stood at 19.35 per cent. Non-life insurers Separately, non-life insurers are likely to see an impact on their profitability—measured by combined ratio—due to higher claims, with growth being affected by a change in accounting norms. Also, according to analysts, a slowdown in vehicle sales is expected to weigh on the combined ratio of general insurers.

In FY25, premium growth for non-life insurance companies slowed to a three-year low of 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to touch Rs 3.08 trillion. The insurance regulator changed the format of reporting premium figures, whereby non-life insurance companies were asked to report long-term premiums on the basis of 1/N, where N is the number of days of the policy. The norms were effective from October 1, 2024. “Gross written premium (GWP) growth of non-life players will likely be muted at 3–5 per cent Y-o-Y during Q4FY25E due to the impact of the 1/N rule… Elevated medical claims inflation and the impact of the 1/N rule will lead to muted profitability for Star Health during the quarter,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said.

A combined ratio below 100 per cent indicates that the company is making an underwriting profit. The lower the combined ratio of general insurers, the better the profitability of the company. According to Emkay’s estimates, in Q4FY25, the combined ratio of ICICI Lombard is likely to be at 101.5 per cent compared to 102.2 per cent last year. Its combined ratio in Q3FY25 stood at 102.7 per cent. Star Allied & Health Insurance is expected to report a higher combined ratio at 96.9 per cent in Q4FY25, up from 92.8 per cent in Q4FY24. Further, the recently listed Go Digit is expected to see its combined ratio at 106.4 per cent, down from 108.8 per cent last year. Its combined ratio was 108.1 per cent in Q3FY25.