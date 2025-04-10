The non-life insurance sector reported single-digit growth in premiums in 2024-25 (FY25) — the lowest in the past three years — due to a slowdown in health and motor segments, as well as changes in premium accounting norms introduced by the insurance regulator. But industry insiders and experts are optimistic about a strong rebound in 2025-26 (FY26), with premium growth expected to rise by 9-13 per cent, driven by an overall improvement in the economy, and revision in motor third party rates.

In FY25, premium of non-life insurers rose to ₹3.08 trillion, marking a 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. This was down from a 13 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24, when premiums reached ₹2.89 trillion, and a 16.3 per cent YoY growth in 2022-23 (FY23).

“Amid an economic slowdown and slower vehicle sales, coupled with changes in accounting norms, the growth of non-life insurance has been impacted. Aggressive pricing is affecting growth in health and fire sectors, though a modest growth of 8-9 per cent is projected in FY26,” said Neha Parikh, vice-president and sector head – financial sector ratings, ICRA. “This growth will be supported by expansion in commercial lines and health insurance. However, the impact of (the) change in accounting norms is likely to affect the segment next year as well with growth in health insurance continuing to normalise. Further, changes in motor third party rates will aid the growth of the sector,” she said.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) revised the format of reporting premium figures whereby the non-life insurance companies were asked to report long-term premiums on the basis of 1/N where N is the number of days of the policy. ALSO READ: India to be 6th largest insurance market by 2032, says FM Sitharaman The norms were effective from October 1, 2024. According to experts, this majorly impacted the reporting in health and fire lines of the insurers. According to data, multi-line insurers reported a 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY25, reaching ₹2.58 trillion, from 14.24 per cent Y-o-Y in FY24.

Among major multi-line insurers, New India Assurance — the largest non-life insurer — recorded a 4.41 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums in FY25, reaching ₹38,629.21 crore. National Insurance reported a 10.28 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹16,666.91 crore, while The Oriental Insurance saw an 8.41 per cent Y-o-Y rise to ₹19,826.27 crore. United India Insurance’s premiums grew by 1.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹20,073 crore. On the other hand, among private sector players, ICICI Lombard reported an 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums to ₹26,833.36 crore, while Bajaj Allianz General Insurance saw a 4.61 per cent Y-o-Y increase to ₹21,416.8 crore.

In contrast, HDFC Ergo posted a 14.81 per cent decline in premiums, falling to ₹15,817.28 crore. Standalone health insurers reported 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹38,413.57 crore in FY25 against a growth of 26.19 per cent in the year-ago period (FY24). “There has been a slowdown in growth of health insurance companies and some other major multi-line insurers. Another challenge is that the commercial lines of business have not grown for the entire year because it is capex (capital expenditure) linked which lagged in FY25. Growth in motor sales has been muted the entire year, which has impacted the growth in motor insurance,” said Jinay Gala, director, India Ratings and Research.

However, going forward, analysts believe that the industry will see an improvement in growth supported by an uptick in premiums from commercial lines, motor, and health business. “The growth in FY25 is down compared to the high base in FY24. In FY26, non-life insurance is expected to grow around 13 per cent depending on the way demand pans out for auto in H2FY26 and improvement in capex linked to the repo rate which has been reduced and is likely to aid in growth of commercial insurance,” Gala added. ALSO READ: General insurance industry likely to grow 13% in FY26: India Ratings Analysts also noted that any revision in motor third party rates, which have been unrevised for 3 years, could further aid growth in the non-life insurance industry.