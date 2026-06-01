Home / Finance / Insurance / Large-ticket term policies gain traction; share above ₹2 cr rises to 34%

Large-ticket term policies gain traction; share above ₹2 cr rises to 34%

The share of policies below ₹2 crore fell to 66 per cent from 76 per cent over the same period

d20-insurance
premium
Representative Image
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:28 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A growing share of Indian consumers is opting for term insurance covers above ₹2 crore following the government’s decision to cut the goods and services tax (GST) on retail protection plans from 18 per cent to zero, a shift that is reshaping the product mix at the country’s largest private life insurers.
 
Data from Policybazaar showed that policies with a sum assured of more than ₹2 crore accounted for 34 per cent of term insurance sales in FY26, up from 24 per cent a year earlier — a 10-percentage-point increase that reflects both the direct affordability benefit of the September 2025 GST exemption and a broader reassessment of household risk exposure.
 
The share of policies with a sum assured below ₹2 crore fell to 66 per cent from 76 per cent during the same period.
 
“People were gradually opting for higher sum-assured policies, but improved affordability following the GST exemption has accelerated the trend. This has been driven by better affordability, competitive pricing, increased awareness, and customers recognising the need for larger covers due to inflation and rising financial responsibilities,” said Varun Agarwal, Head of Term Insurance at Policybazaar.
 
The exemption, which removed the 18 per cent levy on retail term policies, significantly reduced monthly premiums and appears to have lowered a psychological price barrier for consumers considering higher-value covers. Industry executives said inflation and rising household financial obligations are reinforcing the trend, prompting buyers to reassess the adequacy of their existing protection.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bond forwards replace FRAs for insurers; SDLs become preferred choice

Premium

GST rationalisation drives surge in Rs 2 crore-plus term insurance covers

Premium

Insurers wary as Irdai tightens executive compensation framework

Premium

Growth in protection products drives new biz value for life insurers

Premium

India's extreme heat spell giving parametric insurance a longer season

Topics :business financial servicesTerm insurance

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story