Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth launches Bima Sugam India Federation website

Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Ajay Seth on Wednesday launched the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF).

The launch marks the first visible step in building India's pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance, aligned with the national vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' and the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, a statement said.

Seth said Bima Sugam represents a critical step towards creating India's Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance, and this initiative will empower policyholders, deepen insurance penetration, and ensure transparency and fairness across the value chain.

"The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' as part of the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 will become a reality," he said.