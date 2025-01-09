PhonePe partners with ICICI Lombard to offer Maha Kumbh Mela insurance

PhonePe on Thursday announced a partnership with ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer insurance cover for people travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela. The insurance plan, available from January 13, 2024, to February 25, 2025, will be offered in two variants.

“This comprehensive yet affordable insurance plan is available in two variants, catering to the needs of a broad spectrum of travellers: Rs 59 per traveller for individuals travelling by train or bus, and Rs 99 per traveller for individuals travelling by domestic flights,” PhonePe said in its press release.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PhonePe Insurance Broking Services, said, “We are delighted to introduce this first-of-its-kind insurance offering for an event as significant as the Maha Kumbh Mela. This launch aligns with our commitment to being the most trusted platform for all insurance needs. At PhonePe, we continuously strive to deliver unique solutions that are not only affordable but also provide holistic coverage, ensuring a stress-free experience for our customers. We extend our gratitude to our strategic partner, ICICI Lombard, for collaborating with us to bring this innovative product to life.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, expected to commence on January 13, 2025, and continue till February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is one of the largest spiritual gatherings globally, attracting millions of devotees. The overall sum insured is up to Rs 1 lakh.

The product provides devotees with extensive coverage for various risks, with individual sum insured amounts for each risk as follows:

· Hospitalisation cover: up to Rs 50,000

· Outpatient Department (OPD) cover: up to Rs 1,500

Personal accident cover (Death + Permanent Total Disability (PTD) + Permanent Partial Disability (PPD)): up to Rs 1 lakh

Additionally, trip cancellation coverage extends to Rs 5,000, and repatriation of remains is covered up to Rs 10,000.

For air travellers, coverage includes loss of checked-in baggage and missed connecting flights, both extending up to Rs 5,000 each. This is applicable only for domestic flight policyholders.

Users can avail of this plan on the PhonePe platform until February 25, 2025. The plan provides complete coverage for the entire duration of the journey and stay at the Maha Kumbh Mela, ensuring a safe and secure pilgrimage for millions of devotees.

Anand Singhi, Chief - Retail and Government, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, “At ICICI Lombard, innovation and customer focus are at the heart of everything we do. We have partnered with PhonePe for this industry-first insurance offering because of their unparalleled reach and deep understanding of customer needs. Together, we aim to ensure that travellers to the Maha Kumbh Mela can focus on their devotional journey, knowing they are comprehensively protected against unforeseen risks.”