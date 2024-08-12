New biz premium of life insurers grows 14% to Rs 31,823 cr in July

Life insurers recorded a 14 per cent rise in underwriting new business with a premium collection of Rs 31,823 crore in July.

The country's biggest insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a 19.78 per cent jump in its new business premium to Rs 18,431 crore from Rs 15,387 crore in July 2023.

Data from the Life Insurance Council shows that its new business premium collection for the first four months of FY25 rose 26 per cent to Rs 75,872 crore from Rs 60,224 crore in the same period last year.