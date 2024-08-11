Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Insurance / Health insurance master circular: Insurers seek deadline extension till Dec

Health insurance master circular: Insurers seek deadline extension till Dec

Irdai issued a circular on health insurance products in June and asked general/health insurers to offer a wider range of products to customers

Life insurance, insurance
Photo: Shutterstock
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
General insurers seek an extension in deadline until December 2024 from the regulator to comply with the revised master circular guidelines on health insurance products, people aware of the development told Business Standard.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issued the ‘Master Circular on Health Insurance Products’ in June and asked general/health insurers to offer a wider range of products to customers, including those with all types of existing medical conditions and pre-existing diseases and chronic conditions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The regulator had also asked insurance companies to provide customers with a Customer Information Sheet (CIS) – a document that will explain and simplify the policy details for the policyholder. These norms were proposed to be effective from October 1, 2024.

However, the industry has sought an extension till December 2024 to comply with these norms relating to CIS.

Insurance companies have also sought help in issuing letters to the relevant authorities to strengthen business in rural areas and to meet their mandatory business in these areas.

“The industry has requested time to revise the products as per the new circular as it requires necessary changes to be made in the IT systems,” said an industry source.

More From This Section

Non-Life Insurers premiums up 9.3% in July: General Insurance Council

Hybrid workers drive demand for pay as you drive insurance plans

Wayanad floods: Irdai instructs insurers to disburse claims immediately

Life Insurers to seek extension on implementing surrender value norms

New India Assurance increases premiums on health insurance by 10%


Aiming to reach the goal of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’, Irdai, through its June master circular, had asked the companies to undertake a certain percentage of business in a selected gram panchayat to meet their rural, social sector, and motor third party obligations.

The general and health insurance companies have requested help from Irdai in issuing these letters to the local authorities and state governments to get the relevant data from these gram panchayats.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

GST authorities issue Rs 2,000 cr notice to 20 insurers operating in SEZs

GST Council's tax norm tweaks may ease burden on general insurers

Insurance companies can't reject claims for lack of documents: Irdai

SBI General Insurance withdraws Arogya Plus policy with effect from Oct 5

General insurers expect premium income growth of 32% to Rs 3.7 trn by FY26

Topics :IRDAIgeneral insurersInsurance SectorInsurance

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story