Star Health introduces braille insurance policy for visually impaired

Star Health and Allied Insurance, a health insurance provider, has introduced an insurance policy in Braille, according to a statement from the company. This initiative aims to empower visually impaired individuals in India, enabling them to access health insurance information independently, the company added.

The policy is designed to address the specific requirements of individuals with disabilities of 40 per cent or more, including physical, sensory, or cognitive impairments. The communique cites a 2022 study by the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology, which estimated that vision impairment leads to an economic loss of Rs 646 billion in productivity.

Star Health has also embarked on a financial inclusivity campaign, offering visually impaired individuals the opportunity to become health insurance agents.

This initiative is focused on providing training and upskilling to this marginalised group, allowing them to generate an income while working remotely.

"We are dedicated to making health insurance accessible to all, including the 34 million visually impaired people in India. This initiative aligns with IRDAI’s 'Insurance for All' vision, supporting both health coverage and financial empowerment," said Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance.

Star Health's braille policy

Developed in collaboration with the National Association of the Blind (NAB), the Braille policy includes essential medical treatments and support services for people with disabilities, offering comprehensive coverage that is often unavailable to this community.

At the launch event, Srikanth Bolla, Co-Founder of Bollant Industries, voiced his support. "Special Care Gold is not merely an insurance policy; it is a step towards genuine inclusivity," he said.

In a push towards inclusivity, a visually impaired entrepreneur, Bolla has been made a licensed health insurance agent with Star Health. The initiative also includes fully funded exam preparation for new agents, with audio training and assistance from scribes.

A dedicated hotline will also provide ongoing support for agents with disabilities.