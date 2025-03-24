Tepid vehicle sales, unchanged TP rates weigh on motor premium growth

Sluggish growth in domestic vehicle sales, unchanged motor third-party (TP) rates, and intense competition among players has weighed on motor insurance premiums this financial year (FY25). Premium growth has dropped to 8 per cent in the April–February period (FY25), compared to 13.6 per cent in the same period last year.

The overall motor insurance premium stood at Rs 89,405.56 crore in the April–February period of FY25. In the segment, growth in motor third-party premiums has dropped to 7.88 per cent compared to 10.57 per cent last year. Growth in motor own-damage premium has dropped to 8.23 per cent as against 18.28 per cent last year.

“The motor insurance segment in India has been witnessing lower premium growth this financial year mainly due to very high competition among insurers. To get more market share, insurers have started offering heavy discounts, which is negatively impacting overall premium growth in the industry,” said Shashi Kant Dahuja, executive director and chief underwriting officer, Shriram General Insurance. “Motor insurance is the only mandatory insurance segment, attracting every new entrant in the industry. Many insurers adopt a lowest price (L1) strategy to stay competitive, further driving down premium rates,” he said. “Passenger vehicle domestic sales have remained tepid, which has resulted in lukewarm motor own-damage growth. In the meantime, flat motor third-party rates continue to slow the growth of motor third-party,” analysts at CareEdge said in their report.

According to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, retail vehicle sales grew 7.05 per cent in the April–February period of FY25. In February 2025, retail vehicle sales declined 7.19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). “The slowdown in motor insurance premium growth is due to slower growth in vehicle sales. Also, there has been minimal to zero hike in the motor third-party rates in the last three years, which has been affecting the growth rate of motor TP premium,” said Anil Gupta, senior vice-president, ICRA. The motor TP rates came into effect from June 1, 2022, and have not been revised since. Going forward, experts believe that the growth in the motor insurance segment will depend on vehicle sales and changes in motor third-party rates.