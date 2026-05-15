ULIPs dominate private insurers' FY26 product mix despite protection push

“In my view, the first task of an insurance company should always be to sell protection. But protection, unfortunately, accounts for just 10 per cent of the industry share,” Tewari said, adding that he had often told SBI Life Insurance that selling ULIPs was “not a good idea” from an insurer’s perspective.
Despite softer equity markets affecting ULIP performance in Q4 FY26, ULIPs continued to dominate product mix, though insurers indicated a sharper focus on protection amid rising demand and GST-led pricing benefits.
How did private insurers perform across ULIPs and protection?
At SBI Life, ULIPs accounted for 60 per cent of APE in FY26, down from 64 per cent a year earlier, while protection products contributed 9 per cent. Protection APE grew 10 per cent year-on-year, with individual protection APE rising 24 per cent.