Payments monetisation remains India's biggest challenge: NTT Data

Takeo Ueno (TU): We are committed to the country and are 100 per cent owned by NTT Data. It is not a financial investor who looks at a short-term investment and later takes an exit. Commercials are low and very competitive in India. We focus on industries such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), education, and petrol, and fulfil all types of payment methods. In the future, we can procure other payment options from Asia.

Rahul Jain (RJ): Currently the market is very challenging with respect to the profitability of most of the payment aggregators except a few large ones with high market share. In the long term, there are revenues and opportunities where we are investing. Many players are looking at investments in cross-border markets and GIFT City. We are positioned well since we run payments in global markets. In those markets, around 15-20 per cent of the merchants would also need to enable the Indian payment options.