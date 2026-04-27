No risk of stagflation, underlying economic fundamentals strong: Ram Singh

I expect the second-round price effects of the pass-through to be fast but moderate. Two factors will help keep the second-round effects of the pass-through in check. One, at the household level, we are witnessing greater use of induction cooking and electricity in the commercial sector, which is improving the energy mix and reducing the oil intensity of gross domestic product (GDP). Two, thanks to our huge refining capacity, we are net exporters of downstream products (of crude) such as petrochemical derivatives like plastics, paints, synthetic fibres, chemicals, etc. Having said this, today’s geopolitical scenario has many unknown unknowns, whose economic direct and indirect impacts are unquantifiable. Under these circumstances, it is prudent for the monetary policy to be data-driven. The pause is justified to see how widespread and persistent the second-round price effect is.