India can attain high prosperity: French economist Thomas Piketty

Piketty: The biggest part is economic rather than demographic. We all know the demographics of China and India, but in the end what’s important is that India is projected to reach 60,000 euros (in purchasing power parity, or PPP) in per capita gross domestic product by the end of the century. And that’s our target for India, but that’s our target also for all countries for the end of the 21st century. However, for this the Global North has to stop growing, because we have to take seriously the aspirations of countries like India to reach the same level of prosperity as the Global North.