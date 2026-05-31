Credit score models are undergoing a transformation: Subhankar Mishra

The Reserve Bank of India last January nudged credit information companies, or credit bureaus, to update data every two weeks, shifting from a monthly cycle. This helps better credit hygiene and we may not be far away from lenders coming up with bespoke offerings on the back of nearly real-time data. Subhankar Mishra , head of business strategy and interim managing director at Equifax India, tells Raghu Mohan in an email interview what is in store. Edited excerpts:

The transition towards more frequent, near-real-time data reporting has fundamentally shifted the lending ecosystem from a reactive risk posture to a proactive risk management framework. Historically, reliance on legacy, monthly data cycles introduced an inherent information lag. Data recency is no longer a strategic luxury — it is the foundational bedrock of responsible lending in a high-velocity credit economy. Today, with high-frequency updates, lenders have an unprecedented view into credit velocity, specifically short-term inquiry surges and rapid liability accumulation. This allows institutions to identify early signs of credit stress or over-extension long before it manifests as a default. We view this shift as a critical enabler for lenders to build highly dynamic, resilient portfolios that can adapt to consumer behaviour in days rather than quarters.