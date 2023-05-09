Home / Finance / Investment / Alternative investment fund commitments jump 30% in FY23, shows data

Alternative investment fund commitments jump 30% in FY23, shows data

Industry experts see more inflows as HNIs and wealthy investors shy away from debt MFs

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Alternative investment funds (AIFs) — pooled investment vehicles catering to high net worth individuals (HNIs) — saw a 30 per cent increase in investment commitments during financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
At the end of March 2023, the total investment commitments raised stood at Rs 8.33 trillion, up Rs 1.92 trillion from Rs 6.41 trillion at the end of March 2022.
A commitment is the money clients are willing to put into AIFs. These funds typically invest in unlisted companies, start-ups, early-stage ventures, real estate, and distressed assets in search of higher yields.

First Published: May 09 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

