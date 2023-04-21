Impact of MPC decisions to show in 4-5 quarters, says Shashanka Bhide

Before we get into the details, could you explain for the readers how the MPC arrives at a decision? Do you come prepared with your written views on Day 1 of the meeting?

Day 1 is essentially for presentations by the RBI and discussions. Day 2 is for discussing decisions. It is spread over a two-day period and final decisions are taken at the end of the two-day programme. People explain why they are voting for a particular decision but the written statements are provided later. We don’t always meet on Day 3 but it (the resolution of the MPC) is confirmed with each member on Day 3. Excep

In February,was the only external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to vote in favour of a rate hike. In the April policy meeting, he changed his decision to go with the consensus of a pause. He explains the rationale in an interview with. Edited excerpts: