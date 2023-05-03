Home / Finance / Investment / Suzlon Energy announces early redemption of FCCBs worth $35.9 million

Suzlon Energy announces early redemption of FCCBs worth $35.9 million

Suzlon Energy on Wednesday announced early redemption of USD 35,931,200 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which were due for payment in 2032

New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
Suzlon Energy on Wednesday announced early redemption of USD 35,931,200 Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) which were due for payment in 2032.

"This is to inform that the company has redeemed the entire outstanding FCCBs at their principal amount aggregating to USD 529,338.11 together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the redemption date @ 1.25 per cent per annum amounting to USD 1,378.48 in accordance with terms of FCCBs," the company said in a BSE filing.

It stated that the company has redeemed early FCCBs worth USD 35,931,200 due in 2032.

Accordingly, the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Following the redemption, there are no outstanding FCCBs in issue.

Suzlon EnergyFCCB

First Published: May 03 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

