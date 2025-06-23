Home / Finance / Investment / PE/VC investments fell 68% in May to $2.4 billion; deal count declined 24%

PE/VC investments fell 68% in May to $2.4 billion; deal count declined 24%

As a result of heightened geopolitical tensions, US tariff policy and other external headwinds, the investors are in a cautious and wait-and-watch mode, the report noted

SS
premium
Investors are in a cautious and wait-and-watch mode due to factors such as heightened geopolitical tensions.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The private equity (PE)/ venture capital (VC) capital continues to remain subdued in India, witnessing a limited deal flow and reduction in large deals (above $100 million). According to the latest IVCA-EY report, PE/VC investments slowed 68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 53 per cent month-on-month in May 2025 to $2.4 billion. The count of deals also lowered 24 per cent Y-o-Y in May 2025.
 
Investors are in a cautious and wait-and-watch mode due to factors such as heightened geopolitical tensions, US tariff policy and other external headwinds, the report noted. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with $300 million corpus

Premium

Piramal Finance raises Rs 2.9K cr via bonds backed by mutual funds

AIF investments rise 32% to ₹5.38 trillion by March 2025, shows data

Premium

Brookfield plans to raise India bet to $100 billion over the next 5 years

RBI proposes relaxation in norms for investment in AIFs by banks, NBFCs

Topics :PE/VC investmentsforeign investmentIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story