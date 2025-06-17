Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with $300 million corpus

Private equity firm Quadria Group on Tuesday announced the launch of HealthQuad Fund III, with a target corpus of $200 million and a $100 million in greenshoe option.

HealthQuad Fund III succeeds Funds I and II, which have supported over 18 healthcare companies, including Qure.ai, Medikabazaar, THB, Wysa, Ekincare, Redcliffe Labs, GoApptiv, and Strand Life Sciences.

Quadria Group is aiming to raise $300 million (about Rs 2,550 crore) for its HealthQuad Fund III.

Quadria Group has retained a large part of the existing investment and investment committee team members, who will continue to be involved in the existing portfolio investments, a company statement said.