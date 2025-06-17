Home / Finance / Investment / Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with $300 million corpus

Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with $300 million corpus

Quadria Group has retained a large part of the existing investment and investment committee team members, who will continue to be involved in the existing portfolio investments, company statement says

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar
Quadria Group is aiming to raise $300 million (about Rs 2,550 crore) for its HealthQuad Fund III.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Private equity firm Quadria Group on Tuesday announced the launch of HealthQuad Fund III, with a target corpus of $200 million and a $100 million in greenshoe option.

HealthQuad Fund III succeeds Funds I and II, which have supported over 18 healthcare companies, including Qure.ai, Medikabazaar, THB, Wysa, Ekincare, Redcliffe Labs, GoApptiv, and Strand Life Sciences.

Quadria Group is aiming to raise $300 million (about Rs 2,550 crore) for its HealthQuad Fund III.

Quadria Group has retained a large part of the existing investment and investment committee team members, who will continue to be involved in the existing portfolio investments, a company statement said.

It will also add more people to its investing, operating and clinical team.

"India presents one of the world's most compelling healthcare investment opportunities, driven by growing demand, digital acceleration, and underserved segments across primary, diagnostic, and chronic care.

"With the full ownership of Fund III and expanded leadership, we are better positioned than ever to deliver cross-regional value for our portfolio companies, across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, creating an unparalleled platform for health innovation," Amit Varma, co-founder and Investment Committee member, HealthQuad, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Piramal Finance raises Rs 2.9K cr via bonds backed by mutual funds

AIF investments rise 32% to ₹5.38 trillion by March 2025, shows data

Premium

Brookfield plans to raise India bet to $100 billion over the next 5 years

RBI proposes relaxation in norms for investment in AIFs by banks, NBFCs

RBI relaxes norms for FPI investments in corporate debt securities

Topics :Quadria CapitalPrivate equity firms

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story